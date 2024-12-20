STORM CHASER: TMJ4 is tracking road conditions after heavy snow

We have the TMJ4 Storm Chaser on the road this morning, giving you a live, first-hand look at what road conditions are like right now.

TMJ4's Brendyn Jones hit the road early this morning and headed north toward Sheboygan County.

Our area got several inches of snow overnight, which made for a messy afternoon commute on Thursday and slick conditions on Friday morning. TMJ4 has been tracking that Alberta Clipper all week.

You can check out the conditions Brendyn saw during the morning commute hours above.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip