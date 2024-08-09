Sheboygan's Midwest Challenge powerboat race booms business, tourism

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc — The entire Sheboygan marina is full of campers, trailers, trucks, and of course powerboats.

The Midwest Challenge powerboat race is in town again for its second year, bringing in competitors and spectators across the country and the world.

"I've always been into powerboats and offshore racing as a fan. This is my 35th year doing it, so I've been doing it a long time," said racer Jay Muller. "I love the adrenaline part of it.”

Muller comes from New Jersey to compete as the throttle man, for his team — setting the attitude of the boat, the speed and balancing weight.

He was in town last year for the 2023 race.

"Sheboygan's a really cool area, a lot of fun restaurants and bars," he remembered. "It’s good spectating for the spectators. It’s kind of right out in the open where they can see the boats right on the whole course.”

I caught up with a couple of them by the boats: Angie Griggle and Marty Weiske.

The brother and sister pair said they made it a point to make it out to the marina.

"It’s awesome. We’re just getting started. We haven’t seen a fraction of it quite yet," Weiske said. "So far so good. I'm taking a lot of pictures."

Weiske visits the city on occasion but his sister has lived there for over 40 years.

“This is a very big deal because there are people from all over the world and all over the country," Griggle noted. "It just shines a good light on Sheboygan.”

And that's true for a food and treat hot spot just across the street.

The corner of 14th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue is always packed when I drive by, but I wanted to check in with local eateries to see if the Midwest Challenge is making a difference.

“It’s been really busy. We’ve had a lot of people, a lot of out-of-towners coming in," said Cook Owen Luedtke with Chester's Waterfront food truck.

He and the rest of the team have been loving the larger crowds.

“It’s good to see a lot of smiling faces and a lot of people trying our food for the first time and experiencing Sheboygan for the first time," Luedtke said.

"It really helps you appreciate the entirety of the town."

Chester's shares the corner with Blast Soft Serve.

Manager Kayla Becker told me her crew has been stocking up on supplies for weeks, with a reminder in bold on the calendar.

"I was able to observe [the event] last year as a community member and I saw what it brought to the community," she explained.

That's already coming true this year, according to Becker who noted they've already seen an uptick in business. But she said her team is prepared and excited for the busy weekend ahead.

“It can only mean positive things for our local economy. I’m really happy to see it here," Becker said. "I think it’s also lucky to have us and the Midwest Challenge here. It’s kind of a win-win.”

The races and local attractions will run through Sunday night. For the full schedule of events, go to visitsheboygan.com.

