SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Fourth of July in Sheboygan brought together the community in a colorful and lively parade.

“I just love the Fourth of July. I just love getting out into the community,” shared local resident Monika Jones. And the Sheboygan community certainly knows how to show up and show out.

Jones attended the Sheboygan parade for the first time with her daughter Kinsley.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“I like it. It’s loud,” Jones exclaimed. “I love the bands, there’s a lot going on, I like that they’re interactive with the children.”

Although Kinsley was disappointed to miss out on the cheese, she was thrilled with the plenty of candy being tossed around.

Thirteen-year-old Luke Milatz also joined in on the excitement, expressing his anticipation for unique parade features.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4 Luke Milatz, 13 (center)

“The cheese one and the train is pretty cool,” he noted. The sounds of the parade were occasionally punctuated by a steam tractor from 1914, which caught the attention of many attendees.

Connor Siemers, a member of the Dairyland Farm Heritage Preservation Association based in Cleveland, Wisconsin, emphasized the importance of showcasing live historical equipment.

“If you get to bring something live and in-person, it’s just something that I think people really appreciate, and also get surprised. They’re like, ‘Wow, look at that!’ Then they want to learn more information,” Siemers explained.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Their focus was on supporting farmers and agriculture, the cornerstone of America. “A lot of these pieces of equipment make to what we are today.”

As the parade continued, community member Gary Hauch, a native of Sheboygan, reflected on the significance of the event.

Check out: Sheboygan's 2025 Fourth of July Parade: A festive celebration of community spirit and patriotism

Sheboygan Fourth of July parade

“In my opinion, parades are important because they show people’s patriotism.” Hauch, who is also a Vietnam War veteran, shared that such celebrations reveal the pride the community holds for their country.

“Gives you a chance to feel good about your country and the things that you fought for…that you still got them today.”

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The parade offered a mix of entertainment, education, and community spirit. Attendees enjoyed the spectacle featuring the marching bands and dancers alongside vintage tractors.

The Fourth of July celebration in Sheboygan stands as a heartfelt reminder of unity and pride.

“To bring everyone together and have fun…” highlighted Luke Milatz.

Hauch added, "Show our love for our City and our patriotism."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip