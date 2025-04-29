Sheboygan to celebrate local, international filmmaking with inaugural film festival this fall

SHEBOYGAN. WIS. — Cole Sheldon's camera is essentially an extension of his arms these days.

He's an independent filmmaker, born and raised in Sheboygan.

"It's cool to be able to look at life through frames," Sheldon said when I asked him what is the best part of video work. "Something catches my eye, and being able to capture it and share it with other people from my perspective."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

As a Sheboygan native, he has witnessed the community’s artistic culture flourish, inspiring him and fellow creatives to launch the inaugural Sheboygan Film Festival.

"[Film] bridges photography, audio, music performance," Sheldon explained. "All that combined into one piece of art is the ultimate group project."

With the event set to kick off the first weekend in October, international submissions are underway.

Sheldon noted that they've already received submissions from three continents and seven countries.

He and the rest of the festival committee believe this event will not only celebrate their line of work but also uplift local businesses.

One prominent partner in this initiative is the Above and Beyond Children's Museum, which will host kid-friendly film screenings and educational activities during the festival.

"I think it's never a bad time to explore a different variety of arts and culture," said Executive Director Cate Tinker, adding they'll be tag-teaming the youth-led programs with the Mead Public Library.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"I think it's important to remember that children are going to be the next generation of filmgoers and filmmakers," Tinker remarked.

The festival promises to be a feast for the senses, inviting residents and visitors alike to experience the rich narrative of Sheboygan’s artistic landscape.

Sheldon hopes this event will offer everyone a chance to see his hometown through his lens.

"We're itching for something like this for everybody to get together and experience all the different artistic mediums," he said. "And to the power of storytelling in general. I think that's really exciting."

The early bird deadline for film submissions is fast approaching this Friday. Wisconsin-based filmmakers may submit their work for free.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip