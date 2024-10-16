Sheboygan South High takes break from classwork to give back to community

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — Sheboygan South High School pressed pause on classwork Wednesday and instead rolled up their sleeves to participate in Service Day.

It’s a tradition that happens once a year.

"Everybody in the school…we get assigned to certain areas to help out places in the community," explained Senior Sergio Wray.

It’s an all-day affair that engages the whole school in various projects — on and off campus.

"We are the new generation, so giving back to the community that's already there is just important," noted Junior Matthew Wigg. "To help us grow and learn new things while we transition into becoming adults."

Wigg was one of the students helping out in the culinary room, making dog treats for the local humane society.

"We had over 60 different opportunities this year for 1,100 students and 100 staff,” said Volunteer Center Director with United Way of Sheboygan County Lisa Finney. “Truly creating that sense of community and involvement as we empower all of the people within this one little day.”

Other activities included hand-tied blankets, refugee starter kits, and park cleanup among many others.

Finney credits South High Principal Kevin Formolo with inspiring the student body.

“I’ve seen him really plant that seed which causes that longevity for that heart of giving.”

And the work is already paying off with students taking it upon themselves to make homemade cards to go along with the refugee baskets.

"It was beautiful,” Finney smiled. “And they did it from their hearts without any prompting."

This group told me that although some kids were hesitant to participate, it was still an invaluable learning opportunity.

"I am seeing more happy faces, a lot of more smiles because they are actually having fun while doing something,” Wigg said.

"If you are able to help somebody you always should,” added Wray. “And pay it forward."

