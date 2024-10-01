Sheboygan named one of the best places to retire in WI — Senior residents explain why

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — Many people suggested a myriad of stories at our Let’s Talk Sheboygan event last week, but one topic that kept coming up was the thriving senior community in town, specifically Uptown Social.

It’s the city’s revamped senior center that reopened just under two years ago.

Sheboygan was also recently named one of the most welcoming places to retire in Wisconsin.

So I had to check it out myself and hear about all of the great things from the regulars.

“I love being a member here. Drinking coffee and talking with all the other old farts just like me,” said 83-year-old Marilyn Montemayor. "We laugh about our memory and our knees and having to make a dash to the bathroom."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Marilyn has been a member of the senior center for more than 20 years. She also teaches cooking classes there, which fill up almost as soon as the registration opens.

"I didn't expect it but I like being old. I had no idea how much I did not know when I was 75 and 65."

Since the senior center moved and rebranded to Uptown Social at the end of 2022, over 1,500 people have signed up.

"We know there are a lot of jobs [in Sheboygan]. Their kids come, they bring their grandkids and the grandparents come along to help support the family,” said Director of Senior Services Emily Rendall-Araujo.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“We can lessen the burden on family and the nursing home system that’s really crunched right now, and we’re trying to keep people as healthy as possible and able to stay in their homes as long as they can.”

Activities offered at Uptown include crafts, fitness classes, card games, special guest speakers and much more.

Members can also look forward to a new fitness center that will be ready at the end of October.

Member Wayne Plath was particularly happy when he heard the current location came with new pool tables.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

He plays for a few hours each day with his buddies.

“We’re not like blood brothers though because we're competitive,” Plath said, laughing. “Sometimes I beat them, and a lot of times they beat me. Nobody likes to lose.”

For people like him, Uptown Social keeps them active and engaged.

"There are other organizations that might fill a similar need in the community. I don’t think of them as our competition,” explained Rendall-Araujo.

“I think of the recliner as the competition. We want the people who are sitting at home, watching TV all day to take a break from that and come in here and hang out with us."

Montemayor insists that although the facility is geared toward seniors, anyone is welcome.

Plath encourages people to “At least come and investigate, come and look. Check it out. See if it's something you'd like."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip