Sheboygan mom convicted of killing infant daughter released from prison after 20 years, baby's father reflects

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Not a day goes by that Joe Orosco doesn’t think about his baby daughter, Angela, who was born in 2004 years ago weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long.

Angela is buried at the Wildwood Cemetery in Sheboygan, a place Joe visits as often as he can. “This is a spot where we can confide and talk to her, and she listens,” he reflects.

In January 2004, Angela’s mother, Jennifer Wery, gave birth in a bathroom stall at her workplace. Shortly after the delivery, the criminal complaint states that Wery suffocated Angela by inserting plastic in her mouth.

While testifying, she said, “All I wanted to do was make it quiet."

"Did you mean to kill the baby?" an attorney asked. "No I did not.”

"No parent should have to bury their child," Joe said, looking at his daughter's headstone. "Why would she do this? I still don't know to this day, I probably will never find out."

By September of that same year, 23-year-old Wery was found guilty of first-degree homicide and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

This week, those 20 years came to an end, and Wery was released from prison.

Sheboygan mom convicted of killing infant daughter released from prison

Joe expressed his feelings saying, “I wish her the best, but there’s nothing I can do. I’m slowly trying to forgive so I don’t hold this hate or this anger toward her.”

While navigating his grief and working toward healing, Joe has become an advocate for the Safe Haven for Newborns mission in Sheboygan County.

The initiative allows individuals to drop off their newborns within 72 hours at any fire department, police station, or hospital — no questions asked.

Lieutenant Rodrick Terrazas has witnessed the urgent need for this service firsthand.

Two years ago, while on duty, he experienced a heartbreaking situation when a newborn was left in front of the fire station.

“It was sad. It was something that you heard about but not something you think will happen to you,” he recalled.

If the city council approves plans for two new fire stations, they will include Safe Haven baby boxes. These boxes ensure that infants are warm, safe, and monitored, notifying staff immediately when a child is surrendered.

As he reflects on the past, Joe is determined to carry on Angela’s legacy...silenced once, but not anymore.

“I'm trying to make sure this doesn’t happen again," he nodded. "I hope she’s proud of everything I’ve been doing.”

