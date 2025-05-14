Sheboygan man dies in motorcycle crash on State Highway 67 in Plymouth

TOWN OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. — The 48-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday has been identified as Lee K. Hughes of Sheboygan.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on State Highway 67, north of Woodchuck Lane in the Town of Plymouth, after a preliminary investigation indicated Hughes failed to navigate a turn while traveling southbound, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The incident was initially reported through a 911 call to the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center, with Hughes’ name withheld until his family was notified.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip