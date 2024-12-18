Sheboygan homeowner and realtor weigh in on the city’s property taxes

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — Jeff Wright grew up in Sheboygan County and he knew it’s where he wanted to settle down too.

"That's one of the reasons we live in Sheboygan. It's quieter and taxes are lower,” he said. “We've got to pay our fair share, and that's the way I look at it."

The City of Sheboygan started releasing its property tax bills this week.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"It's not something that I was too concerned about, honestly,” Wright remarked. “I mean, it's part of owning a house deal."

I asked local realtor Markus Savaglio to share his insights on property taxes, and what he would share with his clients.

“When we compare [Sheboygan] to other communities of the same size, we're right in the middle. A little bit above the middle, but basically the middle,” he explained.

"Kohler kind of hits the top when it comes to where our taxes fall. We've got the City of Sheboygan a little bit underneath that."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Savaglio noted that generally the further south of Sheboygan you go, the more the taxes increase.

Wright said he has friends in the Mequon and Milwaukee areas.

“Their taxes are definitely way higher than ours. Probably double what ours are."

The City of Sheboygan is in the process of revaluing all of the properties within the city limits. It’s reassessing home values in order to fairly tax the newer builds and the existing ones.

Savaglio, a Sheboygan resident himself, has received two letters in the mail saying his property value has been increasing.

Wright’s noticed it too.

"You go from '23 to '24, our land valuation changed [by] $27,000," he said as he pointed at the paper on his kitchen table.

He said his neighbor may have seen this year’s value, which may be an additional $70,000.

"Just because your assessment went up, doesn't mean your taxes are going to go up,” Savaglio clarified. “Because it's a rebalancing. Some people's assessments are going to go up but their taxes are going to go down."

Even though taxes are lower in Sheboygan, the dream of a white picket fence isn't easy to come by. Prices of homes in the area have increased dramatically in the last few years.

Wright and his wife had hoped to upsize for their big family and two dogs.

"I'd love to, but I really think with the economy the way it is right now, we're going to have to stay put."

