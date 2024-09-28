Sheboygan high school rivals turned allies in support of student with cancer

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — On a night usually centered around rivalry was instead around unity.

The Sheboygan North and South high schools went head-to-head for their Friday night football match up, while also coming together for a student and his family.

Ryan Stephen, a senior at South High, was diagnosed with stage four testicular cancer a month ago and is currently undergoing treatment.

Stephen family

Stephen family

Additional scans showed the cancer also spread to his lungs, kidneys, liver, and brain.

“Our family and the Sheboygan community…we’ve overflowed in support,” South High teacher and Ryan’s cousin Jaslyn Posewitz said.

She and other relatives put on a pre-game fundraiser tailgate for Ryan’s cause, calling it “Going to Bat for Ryan, #StrikeOutCancer” — an homage to his favorite sport, baseball.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“As he fights this cancer, we say it’s like another bat for him. He’s facing a tough pitcher right now, but he’ll hit this out of the park,” Posewitz explained. “Ryan is one of the most humble 17-year-olds I’ve ever met. He doesn’t complain. He doesn’t say ‘Why me?’”

The fundraiser was complete with a hot dog truck, cornhole, a bake sale and other goodies.

50 percent of the proceeds go back to his family to ease travel and treatment costs.

“I’m just hoping things can go back to the way it was and I can have my real brother back again…out there on the field, playing baseball which is what he loves best,” noted Ryan’s sister, Ashley.

Stephen family

“We’ve seen slow improvement over the last month, which is really good.”

The South Redwings against the blue North Raiders combine to make a sea of purple. Game attendees on both sides were seen wearing purple shirts, necklaces, and the fundraiser slogan.

“It feels really nice to see both schools come together for an event and put the hatred aside to bring the schools together for this,” said North cheerleader Ava Spernhagen, who’s also Ryan’s cousin.

“It’s very difficult for him and his family right now, but we’re all here and I hope that he can see that and feel that,” added fellow cheerleader, Natalie Huerta.

North High beat South 49-6, but in the end, it was a win-win for everyone, especially Ryan’s family.

“We’re just staying positive,” said Ryan’s cousin and childhood best friend, Bryce Ten Pas. “We appreciate everyone throughout the community reaching out. Anything they can do always helps.”

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4 Bryce Ten Pas, Ashley Stephen and Jaslyn Posewitz



Ten Pas is hosting another fundraising event for Ryan on Sunday at Sheboygan South — this time, a pickleball tournament.

It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The whole community is invited.

To donate to Ryan’s cause, head to the GoFundMe.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip