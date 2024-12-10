Sheboygan: Having trouble finding where to bring your Amazon returns? – Here’s what’s closed, open

SHEBOYGAN CO, Wisc. — As the Sheboygan County Reporter, I live and work in the area. Recently, I’ve had difficulty finding spots to take my Amazon returns if they don’t qualify at Kohl’s.

Plymouth resident and avid Amazon shopper Janet Schram emailed me explaining that she was having the same problem.

"We're all busy, our time is valuable,” she said standing outside the Plymouth Advance Auto Parts, where she usually dropped off her packages.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"The UPS drop-off in Plymouth was closed, which I didn't know."

I stopped by Advance Auto and learned it halted its services as a UPS Access Point in October, a company-wide decision.

The store handled roughly 1,600 packages per month. Now, that demand will be funneled through Weber’s BP gas station just down the road.

Customers must have their packages sealed and labeled upon arrival.

For those in the City of Sheboygan, options are also limited.

The UPS Customer Service Counter closed Nov. 17, citing customer feedback to move services to non-industrial areas.

So where can you bring your packages in Sheboygan?

UPS Drop Box, 3409 Crocker Ave

Sealed package and printed label required Size limitations apply Find more locations at ups.com

CVS, 1108 N 14th St

Sealed package and printed label required

The Shipping Mill, 3434 Mill Rd

For a small fee, labels can be printed on-site



If you don’t want to pay the fee and don’t have printing capabilities, the nearest UPS stores are in Fond du Lac and Grafton.

"It is causing a problem because sometimes you do have to return sometimes, and you don't want to travel,” Schram said.

Luckily, she flagged down a friendly driver.

"On my way home, I happened to see a UPS driver, and I stopped and asked him if he could help take my package and he accepted it.”

But Schram will have to make other plans going forward.

