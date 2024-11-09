Sheboygan Falls Boys Soccer team makes school history as first to compete at state championship

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wisc. — The Sheboygan Falls boys soccer team is making historic moves in their community this week.
They are the first soccer team at the school to compete in the state championship…ever.
The boys won their semi-final game on Thursday, so I joined their last practice as a team before the weekend’s Division 3 finals.
"I told them early that I knew we could get here," Head Coach Chris Guy smiled. “And they did it and I’m so proud of them…It’s surreal.”
"As the season came along, we were like, 'This is possible. Let’s make history. Let’s bring home gold for our community,’” said Co-captain Josh Grunwald.
He said an experience like this one is extra special because most of the guys have been playing together in school and recreation leagues since pre-teens.
"Growing up with this team means so much to me. They're like family to me,” added Co-captain Ethan Balde. “Us having this much success is truly a blessing."
The Falcons’ Thursday win came with a huge community homecoming.
"Fire trucks, police cars, people on the side of the road,” Grunwald recalled. “It was such a special moment because in the past we've never had so many people come out and support us.”
Watch: Sheboygan Falls Boys Soccer makes school history — first to compete at state
The team had no idea what they were riding into.
"I've never seen so many smiles on my team's face," Balde said.
"They have changed how Sheboygan Falls views soccer,” Coach Guy insisted — he would know. He comes from generations of soccer coaches.
Sheboygan Falls will play St. Augustine on Saturday afternoon at Uihlein Park.
"I think it's going to be a tough match, but I think our boys can rise to that challenge," Guy continued. “Hopefully it’ll be a fun and exciting one.”
The captains say they’re confident in the whole team.
"We're ready, we're here, we're ready to play."
