SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. — The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department has reported a significant increase in scam calls designed to defraud residents. Fraudsters are impersonating law enforcement employees, using intimidation tactics to extort money from their victims.

Dispatcher Tracy Villa noted that scammers often assert that the victim has missed jury duty or has an outstanding warrant, demanding immediate payment to avoid arrest.

For instance, a typical scenario might start with the caller identifying themselves as “lieutenant” or "sergeant" and threatening legal action if the victim does not pay.

Detective Ben Jeanty explained that payments are often requested in forms such as money transfers, cryptocurrency or gift cards, and once the money is sent, recovery is nearly impossible.

"These scammers—they do this for a living," Jeanty said. "This is what they call their full-time job. They're good at it."

To combat this issue, local banks and retailers, including large chains like Walmart, have started asking customers purchasing gift cards in large amounts additional questions to ensure the legitimacy of the transaction.

“In that way, our community partners have helped us a lot,” Jeanty said.

Residents are advised to avoid answering unknown calls and to verify the identity of any caller claiming to be from the sheriff's department by contacting them directly.

Watch: Sheboygan County residents targeted by scam calls posing as law enforcement

“Law enforcement will never request payment over the phone,” Villa emphasized, adding a warning of spoofing, or disguised calls.

She said it's best to completely redial the number you know to be correct.

If someone does fall victim to such a scam, the sheriff's department encourages reporting it to help raise awareness and protect others.

"We would prefer to help you through it and make sure you're protected," Villa added.

For further assistance and information, residents can contact the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department at 920-459-3112.

