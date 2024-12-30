Sheboygan County Food Bank asks for TMJ4's help in reaching food collection goal

Sheboygan County Food Bank has reached out to TMJ4 for help in reaching its food collection goal.

TMJ4, Mikenzie Hammel Sheboygan County Food Bank asking for help reaching year-end goals.

Leaders with the food bank are encouraging viewers to visit the Making Spirits Bright light display at Evergreen Park, which helps raise much-needed funds for families dealing with food insecurity.

Making Spirits Bright Making Spirits Bright holiday light display at Evergreen Park in Sheboygan County.

Sheboygan County Food Bank leaders reached out to TMJ4's Mikenzie Hammel after learning about her personal connection to Evergreen Park. They told her the food bank is behind on its year-end goals by more than 40%.

The Making Spirits Bright light display runs until December 31st from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Admission is free, but volunteers with the event ask visitors to bring pantry donations. Cash donations are also accepted.

The 1.1-mile forested route includes hundreds of thousands of lights choreographed to music you can play over your radio on 98.1 FM. Click here to read more about the event.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip