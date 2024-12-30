Sheboygan County Food Bank asks for TMJ4's help in reaching food collection goal

Sheboygan County Food Bank has reached out to TMJ4 for help in reaching its food collection goal.
Leaders with the food bank are encouraging viewers to visit the Making Spirits Bright light display at Evergreen Park, which helps raise much-needed funds for families dealing with food insecurity.
Sheboygan County Food Bank leaders reached out to TMJ4's Mikenzie Hammel after learning about her personal connection to Evergreen Park. They told her the food bank is behind on its year-end goals by more than 40%.
The Making Spirits Bright light display runs until December 31st from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Admission is free, but volunteers with the event ask visitors to bring pantry donations. Cash donations are also accepted.
The 1.1-mile forested route includes hundreds of thousands of lights choreographed to music you can play over your radio on 98.1 FM. Click here to read more about the event.
