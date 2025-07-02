Sheboygan County DA fought to uphold WI abortion ban; local activists react as Supreme Court strikes it down

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — In Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood locations are widespread; however, only a few offer abortion services. One of those clinics is in Sheboygan.

"We pray peacefully in front of abortion facilities, asking God to end abortion," said Germaine Souik, leader of the Sheboygan chapter for the international pro-life group 40 Days for Life.

Since the clinic opened its doors in Sheboygan in 2018, she noted, "We have maintained a presence here."

On Wednesday, Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down a 176-year-old abortion ban that briefly took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The court's liberal majority ruled 4-3 that newer abortion laws replaced the 1849 ban. The decision means abortion remains legal in Wisconsin until viability, which can be as early as 21 weeks.

The old law made performing an abortion a felony with up to six years in prison. The newer state law that is currently in place criminalizes abortions only after a fetus can survive outside the womb.

Souik is disheartened at the ruling, but not surprised.

"The Dobbs decision threw everything back into the laps of the states. So, we knew the fight didn't end," she remarked.

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski played a significant role in this context, serving as the defendant in the case. "He was the one who stood against abortion, so we thank him for that," Souik expressed.

On the other side of the debate, Christine Smith, a member of the Sheboygan Abortion Rights Coalition, is rejoicing at the ruling.

She argued against the legal basis favored by Urmanski, stating, "The DA wanted to have us use a law that was enacted 170 years before women had the right to vote."

When I reached out for an interview, Urmanski said he did not have a statement to provide.

Smith's responded to Urmanski's involvement: "Women make the decisions. He doesn't."

Despite differing views on the ruling, both Souik and Smith emphasized their commitment to continue their activism.

"Roe v. Wade was overturned, so we still are fighting this at the national level," Smith asserted.

In parallel, Souik echoed her sentiments: "We will continue to fight for life — the life of the unborn."

