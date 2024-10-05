Sheboygan County bands together in matter of days to provide Hurricane Helene relief

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — 48 hours (or so) is all it took to band together over a dozen Sheboygan community organizations for a common cause: donating to the Hurricane Helene relief.

So when I got the call, I made sure I was there to see the teamwork in action.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Friday morning, crews at Professional Supply were loading pallets onto a sem-trailer. Those pallets were filled with thousands of pounds of supplies — wipes, gloves, hand sanitizer, garbage bags, and food and water.

"It is going to be a huge relief and we're thankful that we're able to help and donate our time to those who are in need,” said Professional Supply Purchasing Coordinator Malinda Gonzales.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“I pushed out to our staff a challenge, if you will, to see what kind of supplies we could donate by Friday morning,” explained Sheriff Matt Spence. “And then from there, things grew legs…to help support our fellow Americans.”

Along with her team, Police Lights of Christmas, Sargento, Karl’s Trucking Company, Rockline Industries, Old Wisconsin, Kohler Company, Wal-Mart (Vanguard Drive), and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office donated supplies, transportation and labor to these efforts.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Countless community members also pitched in whatever they could.

Sheriff Spence said the original goal was to fill a U-Haul trailer. In a matter of days, Sheboygan gathered four semis-worth of supplies.

“Right now is a tough time in the economy, folks are strapped, they’re pulling from savings to make ends meet,” Spence noted. “Yet, when something like this happens, they still band together and help those who are less fortunate.”

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

In the Southeast, thousands are without food, water and shelter.

More than 200 have lost their lives — about half of those tallied in North Carolina alone.

These Sheboyganites want to bring back a little hope to those communities.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“Being in that position, I would hope for the same thing, that we’re getting the supplies that is needed to clean and just move forward,” said Tanner Hawkins with Professional Supply. “[It represents] human kindness and helpfulness.”

The supplies are heading to the Asheville Police Department in North Carolina. Officers will then distribute them to their community

Sheriff Spence said his heart is full after Friday’s success.

“I think this whole community should be proud of the response that we’re sending down and representing just from this one region.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip