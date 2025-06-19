PLYMOUTH, Wis. — The traffic at the intersection of Highway 57 and County Road J is a constant concern for both drivers and residents.

With high-speed, two-way traffic, stop signs, and weather-related visibility issues, many believe it’s a recipe for disaster.

“People just not respecting large vehicles. They don’t understand that they don’t stop as well as a car might stop,” said Jeanette Scott, who drives through the intersection almost daily.

“There are a lot of inattentive drivers who are more concerned with getting where they need to be rather than getting there safely,” she remarked.

The severity of the situation was highlighted last week when an accident resulted in an 84-year-old woman being hospitalized after a collision with a dump truck.

According to Scott, this isn't an isolated incident. “I started talking with some more of the community, and they said, ‘Oh yeah, there’s always been a problem.'"

Safety concerns grow as accidents rise at Plymouth intersection

Visitors to the area, like Peter Wrzesinski from Orlando, have also noticed the dangers.

“There’s a lot happening at this intersection — like these trucks, they’re going pretty fast,” he noted. Wrzesiński, who visits Sheboygan County every summer for Road America, expressed disbelief at the situation.

“I just said, ‘How do people not die at these intersections?' You just get the vibe that one mistake and there’s going to be a really bad situation,” he added.

According to data from the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, there have been over 80 accidents at this intersection alone in the last 10 years.

Both Scott and Wrzesinski were shocked, yet not surprised by the statistic.

To address these safety concerns, the Department of Transportation has announced plans to construct a roundabout at the intersection as part of a larger project along nearly 16 miles of Highway 57.

However, concerns remain about whether this change will be effective. “Poor drivers are always going to make mistakes. And putting a turnabout in is not going to stop them from doing that,” Scott expressed.

The final design for the roundabout is expected to be complete by 2026, with construction projected to finish no earlier than 2027.

“If it makes people safer…I would think it’s probably worth it,” Wrzesinski concluded.

In the meantime, local authorities continue to urge drivers to practice extra caution while navigating this intersection.

