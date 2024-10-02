Road America Announces 2025 Season Marking Historic Track's 70th Anniversary

Road America's historic track has announced the tentative schedule for the 2025 season, celebrating the track's 70th year in business.

The celebratory season will be filled with several weekends of nostalgia, speeding cars, enthusiastic race fans, and generations of racing heritage.

The schedule consists of the following events:



May 16-May 18: Spring Vintage Weekend with SVRA,

May 30-June 1: MotoAmerica Superbikes and Vintage MotoFest,

June and 6-June 8: WeatherTech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints,

June 19-June 22: INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix presented by AMR,

June 27-June 29: The Cheese Capital Cup, featuring the Trans Am Speed Tour,

July 17-July 20: WeatherTech Vintage Weekend with Brian Redman,

July 25-July 27: GRIDLIFE Summer Apex Music & Motorsports Festival,

July 31-August 3: SportsCar Weekend with IMSA,

August 15-August 17: GT World Challenge America,

September 12-September 14: Ariens Art on Wheels Vintage Weekend with VSCDA, and,

October 3-October 5: SCCA National Championship Runoffs.

Road America looks forward to celebrating the extraordinary year with race fans of all ages. To get your 2025 season tickets click here.

