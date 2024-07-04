SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — The Historic 8th Street in Sheboygan was packed Thursday morning for the city's Independence Day Parade.

Many were there to catch the line of floats while the kids were there to catch candy.

Sisters Harper and Laney come every year with their Grandma Beth. I asked them how many sweet treats they think they'll have after the event.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"Pretty full...like right here," Harper said pointing to her bag.

The family arrived an hour before the start of the parade to get front-row seats. Harper was looking out for the drummers, and she wasn't disappointed.

Residents decked out in red, white and blue for Sheboygan's Fourth of July parade

The parade line also features movie character costumes, Sheboygan officials, local businesses, first responders, military personnel among many others.

“This is our fourth parade that we’ve done and we have a blast,” shared Sherry Becker, member of the Sheboygan County Can-Am Ryders — a three-wheel bike club.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

She was joined by fellow member Joel Conrad who was dressed up as "Can-Am Uncle Sam" for the holiday festivities.

He said the Fourth is about more than just showmanship.

“We do have so many unfortunate things that do happen in the country," Conrad noted. "But this is one day that everything should be set aside and everyone should enjoy it.”

Grandma Beth agrees.

“It’s tradition," she said. "I mean it’s the Fourth of July and you have to teach tradition to the kids.”

For more parade highlights, click on the video above.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip