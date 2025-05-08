Proposed Evergreen Park plan is dividing Sheboyganites — Here's why

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — If given the choice, Nathaniel Darling would bike everywhere instead of taking a car.

Darling is the president of the Sheboygan County Cycling nonprofit (SCC), which proposed improvements to the bike trails at Evergreen Park.

"As everyone knows, Evergreen Park is truly a gem," Darling stated. "It's a great park that has great potential."

He explained the trails are facing many challenges.

"A lot of the trails are washing away and eroding. There are bridges and infrastructure that are failing."

A proposed plan aims to clean up the current trails and potentially add minor re-routes, the group said, to ensure a better experience for both bikers and hikers.

SCC is working under the supervision of the Sheboygan Department of Public Works. The $1.7 million project would be funded by private and community donations.

Judd Baumann, who handles hands-on park maintenance on behalf of SCC, expressed concerns about community perceptions.

"Unfortunately, there's a lot of fear over something that everyone can be really proud of in the end."

In January, a group named Friends of Evergreen Park emerged in opposition to these proposed changes.

Member Robert Lyons acknowledged the need for maintenance, saying, "We do believe there are trails needed, some quality trails. Currently, they're in poor condition. There's no doubt about that."

Lyons highlighted their concerns surrounding wildlife and environmental conservation.

"Many don't know a lot about the added features they'll be completing."

These features include man-made elements such as rock placements and sawed logs intended to increase trail difficulty.

Darling assured that SCC does not intend to harm the natural landscape.

"We don't have any plans to cut down the forest, for lack of a better term."

In addition to trail upgrades, SCC has proposed creating areas for children, including a bike playground adjacent to the already crowded Shaw Family Playground, as well as an 18,000 sq. ft. asphalt pump track.

Mike Scharinger, another member of Friends of Evergreen Park, said this would impede the natural vegetation.

"With a paved pump track—there is still green space in the middle of it to allow for appropriate drainage," Darling explained, addressing these worries.

"The more we can connect the younger generation with outdoor recreation and with the woods, the more the younger generation will care about preserving nature."

Friends of Evergreen Park agree that change is necessary to improve the experience for all park users, but they're advocating for as little change as possible, in the name of preservation.

"SCC is an excellent community organization that does a lot of volunteer work within the parks and the trail systems," Scharinger acknowledged, but said the project is too costly, would require too much maintenance and doesn't prioritize non-bikers.

"You'd be literally taking the park over to becoming a cycle center, and that's just not what we're looking for," added Lyons.

The proposed plan for Evergreen Park requires approval from the Common Council before SCC can take any action.

"At the end of the day, both groups want to see Evergreen Park preserved," Darling said. "They want to see this amazing park continue to exist—for generations."

