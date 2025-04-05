Plymouth restaurant owner ‘overwhelmed’ by community support after rare cancer diagnosis

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — You wouldn’t know it, but Travis Lambrecht is battling terminal cancer.

The Plymouth business owner was diagnosed with peritoneal mesothelioma, a rare cancer in the abdomen. It’s also spread to his lungs.

"We were pretty sure I wasn't going to make the end of summer,” he said.

Nearly a decade ago, he took over Dino's Pizza and Subs from his Uncle Dino, who started the business in 1962.

It’s remained a Plymouth staple — customers say it’s not just a place to eat, it’s a family atmosphere.

"It's like a cult following,” Travis joked, noting they have a multi-generational loyal customer base.

"When people grow up with something, they don't want to see it go away," he said.

Travis assumed ownership after his uncle’s death.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The aged building needed work, but a year later—and on the anniversary of Dino’s death—Travis and his wife, Keri, brought back the upgraded community favorite.

When the locals found out about Travis's diagnosis, the messages, calls and visits started flooding in.

Even Plymouth-native Gov. Tony Evers phoned Travis, offering his support.

Regular diner Laura Ubbelohde-Korff said the news was gut-wrenching.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"To see somebody who cares so deeply—having the person have such a stark diagnosis was so hard to hear,” she said.

"He's such a good guy. He would give anyone the shirt off his back,” Keri added.

Fellow business owners have offered free services—like a porch repair, restaurant window cleaning, car cleaning, family photo session, etc.—to help with the stress

"It was heartfelt from all of them,” Travis said, tearfully. “I love this town. Plymouth is great. It's got great people."

"I really didn't expect that much outpouring of prayers and the love and just the support,” Keri remarked.

What started as a way to carry on Dino's legacy and serve the people of Plymouth, "They've just tenfold outdid me," Travis said.

Travis said he doesn’t need all of the financial assistance, so he’ll be gifting most, if not all, of the donations to charity group Plymouth Gift of Life.

“There are a lof people who don’t have the same resources I have," he said. "I’d like to pay it forward.”

Travis begins treatment soon. If all goes, well, he may be eligible for surgery.

He said he’s is very hopeful, but most of all, filled with gratitude.

"Thank you to everybody. And don't ever give up because there's always a community around," he concluded.

