Plymouth family breathes new life into Laack Block; renovated hotel, restaurant in the works

PLYMOUTH, Wisc. — The Laack Block has been a cornerstone of downtown Plymouth for more than a century.

Now, the 1892 building has big plans set in motion, thanks to the Sargento family — the Gentines.

“Plymouth is a historical district and this is the largest single building in this historical district,” said Lee Gentine.

It’s always been a hotel in some form with various businesses, like a pharmacy, occupying the next-door space.

Most recently, it was an Irish inn.

Gentine’s goal is to restore the Laack to its former glory with a few modern touches. The building will become a renovated 35-room boutique hotel.

Construction has already begun for this ground floor-up effort.

“I think the impact that this can have on our community from the standpoint of new visitors…just the number of people who will be able to shop in the community should be terrific,” Gentine noted.

Laack has always held a special place in locals' hearts, including Head Architect Jennifer Lehrke.

"Like Lee, I also grew up in Plymouth,” she said. “This was one of my favorite buildings downtown and when the family approached me to get involved I jumped at the opportunity."

Lehrke is also the historical preservation consultant on the project, dedicated to restoring or replicating the building’s authentic design elements from the late 1800s.

"Sometimes I think we're like a detective,” she laughed.

Only two pictures (see below) remain of the interior.

Between those “and the details that we can pick up on as we’re investigating, we can put the pieces together to really bring it back to what it was,” Lehrke explained.

A restaurant and venue space will also accompany the renovated Laack building. A grand opening is estimated for May 2026.

"These are important communities to us. We want to see these communities thrive,” Gentine said.

"The entire community is going to be very excited about this project,” added Lehrke. “And they're going to love to see and watch as we go over the next year and a half."

