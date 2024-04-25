Northbound lanes of I-43 closed near Oostburg due to crash involving vehicle, semi

The northbound lanes of I-43 from Wisconsin Highway 32 to County Road LL are closed due to a crash.

That's in the Oostburg area. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident happened around 5:15 Thursday morning. The closure is expected to last about two hours.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an area near mile marker 116 for a two-vehicle accident. One vehicle had a male, 51-year-old driver and a male, 59-year-old passenger. The driver was transported from the scene by flight for life. The passenger didn't report any injuries.

Sheriff's deputies say the second vehicle was a semi-truck driven by a 44-year-old man who reported minor injuries. He was transported from the scene by ambulance.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says it's still investigating the cause of the crash.

If the closure is part of your morning commute, WisDOT is recommending you exit at Highway 32 and use Sauk Route Trail as a detour.

