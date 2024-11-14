New public charter school propels high schoolers into trades

Students at the Rocket Academy don’t learn in the traditional classroom. Instead, they wear safety goggles and gloves while operating heavy machinery.

The Academy is a new public charter school dedicated to advanced technical education.

Programs include manufacturing, industry 4.0, HVAC, and welding.

"Really what we're trying to push and provide is that next generation of workforce talent,” said Board President Michael Dietrich.

“There are so many awesome opportunities at this age just for getting into this type of field. Every single company, no matter what sector they're in, is looking for young talent who understand automation, mechatronics, and electromechanical systems. That is a huge, huge demand right now."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

In 2021, the manufacturing industry comprised more than 35% of Sheboygan County's employment, and it’s only expected to grow.

The school runs through the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District but students from neighboring counties can also attend – tuition-free.

"We don't pay for anything,” said Senior Granite Beardsley, who is finishing the machining program. "It's been a great idea out of normal high school to go learn a trade to move into for a full-time job.”

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Rocket Academy partners with Lakeshore College, Lakeland University and UW Green Bay so students can earn dual enrollment credits in the program — some even coming out with Associate’s degrees.

They are also required to participate in a youth apprentice program supplementary to their coursework.

"You go to school three days a week” and work in the field on the off days, explained Senior Derek Schlenvogt.

“It’s like killing two birds with one stone. I can get my high school education and then I can also get industry-recognized certificates."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Core credits like math, English, social studies and science are baked into the lesson plans. The concepts are tailored to the students’ career paths.

"Every student asks, 'Why are we learning this?” explained Dietrich. “And here, it's very very intentional."

“I didn’t feel like I was falling behind because I was at my own pace,” added Schlenvogt.

"College isn't for everyone,” Beardsley said, but whether it's a four-year degree or the trades, he agrees that “they both help the economy in different ways."

