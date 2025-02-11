New chief in town: Sheboygan’s newest police chief answers resident questions

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Kurt Zempel is Sheboygan-born and raised. He’s a proud Southsider and Redwing alum.

Now, he gets to represent his hometown on a whole new level — as the police chief.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"It's always felt like home," Zempel said. "And I really think it's a great place that's underappreciated by a lot of people."

He’s following former Chief Christopher Domagalski’s 15-year service in the role.

"They're big shoes to fill," Zempel remarked, staring at the line of pictures showcasing the succession of Sheboygan police chiefs.

Sheboyganites are eager to see what’s in store for the department under Zempel.

Matthew Rieley: "We want to congratulate the new chief, first and foremost."

Jason Peters: "I want to wish him the best of luck. I know it's a very hard job. I've always backed the blue."

Beatriz Amador: "We are really excited and looking forward to what he has to bring."

Before I sat down and talked with Chief Zempel, I asked the people he serves—like Rieley, Peters, and Amador—what questions they had for the new top cop.

"What are police going to do to curb the meth and heroin epidemic in Sheboygan?" Rieley asked. He’s a local business owner in the city.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"Drug abuse is certainly one of those categories where we see that here," Zempel responded. "There is always room for support and more infrastructure to help deal with addiction problems."

Zempel explained that to put those resources in place, community partnerships are vital, which extends to the unhoused population too.

That’s something that was troubling Amador, a member of an affordable housing nonprofit in the area.

"Although people may not think it exists in Sheboygan, it does," she said. "It’s very broad… I live on 8th Street, and every time I drive by there, there are many homeless people."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Zempel’s response: "I think we do have a role to help at least solve some of the associated problems with homelessness, but homelessness itself is not a crime."

"Crazy things happen everywhere. Crime happens everywhere… We are ahead of the curve when it comes to public safety in Sheboygan."

Watch: Sheboygan’s newest police chief answers resident questions

New chief in town: Sheboygan’s newest police chief answers resident questions

He explained that the city of Sheboygan is just big enough to have "big city" problems, but small enough to not always have the resources to address them.

Peters, a long-time Sheboygan resident, had a question on his mind too:

"What is one thing different that you're going to do than the former chief did?"

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Zempel mentioned two things: implementing a program that confronts domestic violence and making “sure that we're doing a good job being transparent both internally and externally."

The new chief has spent his 20-plus-year policing career entirely with the Sheboygan force, serving in patrol, street crimes, and the drug unit, among several other roles.

He hopes to continue that legacy for years to come.

"I really don't know that there's any job that would feel as fulfilling as this one does or as connected to what is an opportunity to make a difference in people's lives every single day."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip