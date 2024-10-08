Neighbor reacts to Sheboygan hit and run, police still looking for driver

A 60-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Sunday morning around 5:30.

The driver never stopped.

The crash happened at the 8th Street and Spring Avenue intersection. Police are still searching for a suspect.

With no arrests made yet, I spent Monday afternoon in the surrounding neighborhood to see if anyone had information.

Nearby neighbor Scott Metz heard the whole thing from across the street. He flagged me down during door knocks as he was arriving home.

"I was watching the TV mass and I heard a large, loud sound like an air break,” Metz described. “I heard the sirens and saw the lights and everything. I was like, 'Oh boy, somebody got hurt.'"

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Scott walked me to the crash site to explain what he saw through his front window.

"Right here, I saw them pick her up and put her in the ambulance,” he said, gesturing toward the ground underneath the stop sign. “But she was lying down and wasn't moving."

“[The bike] was totally bent up, like it was run over.”

Metz said he can’t shake the guilt for not looking out the window sooner so the biker could receive more immediate help. However, he still estimates first responders were on the scene in 10 minutes or less.

“And then you feel numb,” he went on. “Should I have done more? Or what should I do now?”

I've been in touch with Sheboygan PD since Monday. One officer called me while I was in the neighborhood with an update.

He said police are getting closer to narrowing down a suspect but still need the community's help.

They're looking for an early 2000s white car — either a Mercury Grand Marquis or, more likely, a Lincoln Continental.

I asked Metz if he’d noticed any reckless driving in the area.

“Oh yeah. 8th Street's a drag strip. See what I mean?” he said pointing at a passing car. “That's more than 25 [MPH]."

There is no update on the biker at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage to come forward.

Call 920-459-3333 if you have a tip.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at www.cufthem.com.

