SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — The Pine Street area in Sheboygan Falls was blocked off Sunday night as crews worked to extinguish a residential fire.

The house engulfed in flames belongs to Sherrie Bundy.

"It's hard. It went too fast,” she choked out. "I'm upset. I'm not all there. I can't think straight."

The effects of the blaze were devastating. The entryway was unrecognizable, the overhang charred, and furniture burned to a crisp.

Bundy and her two sons were inside the home at the time — all escaping without injury.

"Just myself and my socks... I didn’t have time for anything,” she explained. "All I can remember is I was watching a movie. Next thing I knew, I dozed off and I saw it in flames—my room."

Multi-generational Sheboygan Falls family home perishes in fire

They saved their dog and several cats, but four other cats were not so lucky.

Bundy explained that she tried to put out the flames herself, but it was already too late.

Her youngest, Tyler Grunert, stood outside pointing at the side of the house near his mother’s bedroom window.

"This is where we believe it started and then it expanded throughout the house,” Grunert said, trying to comprehend the devastation to the house where he grew up.

The property has been passed down for four generations.

"Sadness because it feels like my childhood just got burned away,” he stared at the damage. “A lot of memories were made here, and for this to be how it ends just breaks my heart."

Nothing seems to be salvageable, the family said.

"So this is a big loss for not only Sherrie but the entire family," Tyler’s wife, Veronica, said.

The family is asking for the community's help in getting Bundy and her other kids back on their feet.

Donations for clothes, hygiene products, and pet food can be brought to a neighbor at Club Pecos House.

Local bar Uncle Gunter's will also host a benefit brat fry and meat auction for the family. It takes place Jan 26 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

