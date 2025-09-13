Motorcyclist injured in head-on crash, Sheboygan County sheriff says

TOWN OF MOSEL, Wis — According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, a motorcyclist was injured in a head-on crash Friday night.

The crash occurred around 8:17 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, in the area of Dairyland Dr. and Orchard Rd. in the town of Mosel.

Law enforcement says a vehicle traveling southbound on Dairyland Rd. south of Orchard Rd., crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle traveling northbound head-on.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

