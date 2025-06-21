Meet your 2025 Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Farm hosts

CEDAR GROVE, Wis. — For Brody and Jory Stapel, farming is more than just a job—it's a legacy.

“Our grandparents immigrated from Holland because they wanted to start a farm. My dad was on a farm up in Howards Grove,” Brody explained.

The brothers are the faces behind Double Dutch Dairy, Hand Creek Cattle, and Farm Stapels, with big goals in a growing community.

Jory expressed his aspirations, saying, “Some day, 20 years down the road, I would love to put milk in the bottle and give it to the consumer. And here we are, ten, 12 years after we started, and it’s kind of a dream come true.”

Last month, the brothers celebrated the grand opening of their brand-new creamery, a project that had occupied their time for over a year as they built it from the ground up.

“It goes into our corner tank, which is our vat pasteurizer. His name is Sir Past-a-Lot,” Brody pointed out, smiling.

The Stapels are reviving the classic milkman-style by offering milk in glass bottles.

“Glass keeps it fresher, colder longer,” noted Brody. “We bottled milk yesterday, that milk was in a cow, and today it’s on a store shelf."

The brothers prepared over 600 gallons of milk for the county’s “Breakfast on the Farm” event scheduled for Saturday.

“We wanted to serve our milk, so instead of those cardboard gallon pints, we will be having glass bottles and pouring fresh milk,” Brody explained.

Jory added, “It’s going to be a hoot. Pancakes and ham, of course, cheese. You’ve got to have cheese.”

The event will not only feature delicious food but also farm tours, an agriculture education tent, yard games, and large machinery displays.

Brody expressed the importance of their work in the community: “It’s part of living in this country, in America. You work hard, you set a goal, and once you get there, you realize where you’re at. We’re just so thankful.”

The breakfast kicks off at 7 a.m. and will continue until noon. The creamery will open for a few hours following the event.

In addition to fresh milk, the storefront offers ice cream, meat, eggs, honey, and maple syrup.

