SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — Steve and Lynda Larson were known for their kindness in their Sheboygan circle.

Sadly, the two 77-year-olds died in a car accident in Kohler on Dec. 21.

"It just leaves a hole in your heart,” said long-time friend Monica Virant.

Police said a 35-year-old Curtis Brittion of Sheboygan Falls veered off-road and overcorrected, hitting the Larson’s vehicle.

Steve and Lynda were pronounced dead at the scene. Brittion died on the way to the hospital.

“Such a loss for our church, for our choir, for ourselves."

The Larsons were both Sheboygan Area teachers for many years — it’s how Virant first met them.

"Steve took me under his wing. We taught [physical education] together."

He also coached youth sports.

Long-time friend honors Sheboygan couple killed in Kohler crash

"Steve had an incredible sense of humor. He loved to laugh,” Virant noted. “He was a quiet man. He wasn't loud or boisterous like some guys are. He was a gentleman and a gentle man."

The couple, married in 1969, were devoted to each other and their church.

"His wife, Lynda, was his best friend,” Virant mustered through tears. “They had a really good marriage. They watched out for each other.”

Lynda paused teaching when their three kids—Adam, Aimee, and Paul—were young. But she taught piano lessons on the side and was very involved with the choir.

Virant is the church organist.

"She was very dedicated, and she loved the music that we sang, and she loved our group,” she smiled.

Lynda always told her how much she loved watching Virant’s quick feet across the organ pedals.

“She always said, 'Thank you so much for letting me be a part of this choir,' and we're thanking her because she just made it so much greater."

The Larsons spent many weekends at their cabin up north—hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time with their family.

"We always worried that they might hit a deer or something, or get in an accident because of the snowy conditions up there. Never, ever did we think they'd be killed three miles from their home,” Virant shook her head.

The church holiday program felt different this year without the Larsons' presence, especially since Lynda was supposed to sing the Slovenian Christmas carols during the service.

“I could hear her alto in my heart.”

Virant said she has visited the crash site several times, but still can’t make sense of the accident.

"I just couldn't conclude anything other than it was their time and God wanted them home for Christmas,” she said.

Now, Virant and the Larson family will work toward healing as they prepare to lay Steve and Lynda to rest.

"Having the faith that we are supposed to have, we know they're in a better place,” she nodded. "They will live on in our hearts and prayers."

