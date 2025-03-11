Long time coming: Oostburg Girls’ Basketball headed to State Tournament after more than a decade

OOSTBURG, Wis. — Practice makes perfect rings true for the Oostburg Girls’ Basketball team.

Lady Dutch is headed to State on Thursday – their first appearance since 2012 and potentially the first win since 2008.

“Our goal from the start has been gold ball or bust,” Coach Isaiah Ketterhagen said to his team.

The pre-practice pep talk got the girls fired up and ready to take on the challenge only days away: beating their rival, Laconia High in the semi-finals.

Then only one more game to the title.

“Everyone on the team wants it,” said Senior Aubrey Vaness, who spent her entire high school basketball career at Oostburg. “We’ve lost to [Laconia] all four years I’ve been in high school.”

The team has missed state by a hair for several years, but now they have a 26-2 record this season.

“I think we’ve used that as motivation and this year especially, everyone has taken on their own role,” noted Junior Guard Riley Ketterhagen.

For her, this win is not just a team effort but a family one.

She plays with her twin Ady and younger sister Kinsley.

Their youngest sister Tia, 5th grade, is one of the water girls. She has plans to join the team when she comes of age.

Rikey has full confidence in her teammates and their coach, who she also knows as Dad.

“To get to the Resch now, and experience it with not only my daughters, but this team…They are just a great group of young women,” Isaiah smiled.

Lady Dutch has a small but mighty community rallying around them.

“This community is like no other,” Isaiah said. “And it’s not just because I’m on camera, it’s not just because I’m here.”

It’s a blanket of support that makes a world of difference.

The girls expect Oostburg residents to make a big crown at the Thursday send-off at 10:00 a.m.

“I don’t think there’s going to be many people left in Oostburg when we get sent off,” Vaness giggled. “They’re all going to be going to the Resch right after we do.”

“I think they’re just happy to be along on this ride with us,” Riley added. “They’re supportive for sure.”

The championship game is on Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

All of Lady Dutch agrees — they’re ready, eyes set on the gold.

