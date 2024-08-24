LISTEN UP: Sheboygan County residents speak out against proposed power line project

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wisc. — Friday marked the last chance for Sheboygan County residents to formally oppose the Plymouth Reliability Project — a proposed initiative that would install power lines on many of their properties.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSCW) hosted the public hearing at the Lyndon Town Hall to log community feedback, which will be reviewed before it makes a decision to deny or approve the project, headed by power company ATC.

I’ve kept a close eye on this process and previously spoke with residents about their concerns with the project. They include health and safety risks, farming disruptions, and environmental impacts.

One of those people was Chris Kestell who runs his family’s third-generation farm, known worldwide for its award-winning Holstein cow embryos.

His mother, Gin, spoke at the public hearing Friday afternoon.

"We didn't realize the impact this project had on our 8-year-old grandson who dreams of becoming a farmer someday,” she said, choking up.

“He’s planning to sell his prized Pokemon collection and donate the money to N4N. In a small way, he’s trying to protect his farming future.”

N4N, or Neighbors4Neighbors, is the local community group formed in opposition to the power line project. The Kestells were one of the first to join in hopes of preserving their farmstead.

The younger grandson, Cole, was also brave enough to take the stand.

“If you don't like it, don't do it to other people," he stated in a chair much too big for him.

Carol Jean is a fellow farm owner and says she knows the negative effects power lines have on properties and people because there’s one that already runs through her land.

“I have first-hand experiences with those snaps, crackles and shocks,” she noted. “We put a two-man metal tower deer stand to watch the clear cut for the deer passing through.”

On wetter days, any sort of contact with that stand means a sharp zap of electricity through the skin. Jean said the deer stand is unusable now.

Ahead of the hearing, I spoke to Adam Redlich, a resident also affected by the proposed alternate route for the power lines.

Although he said he’s not a fan of public speaking, he said it was important to exercise his freedom of speech.

"All you can do is try and fight to preserve your rights,” Redlich remarked. “If you don't put up a fight and try and make people aware of what's going on, you'll never know if you're going to make a difference."

He was met with murmurs of agreement from his Sheboygan County neighbors when he made one point in particular in his speech to PSCW.

“I understand the need for power, but I also understand it to be the commission’s job to approve projects that have justified the cost beyond the U.S. dollar.”

Members of ATC attended Friday’s public hearing. I caught up with its Communications Project Manager Jody Lau to hear the company’s response to these concerned residents.

“Public meetings are a way to tell their feelings and speak about the impact on them. Do they have a drainage ditch that we’re not aware of, or something like that,” Lau noted. “Because we fully recognize that where a power line is located has an impact on the people whose property it crosses.”

Those who did not get a chance to make public comments can still do so via PSCW’s online portal through Monday. That submission box can be found at psc.wi.gov under Case 137-CE-205.

