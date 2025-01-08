Limited information about City of Sheboygan cyberattack leaves residents with unanswered questions

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The City of Sheboygan is still dealing with a cyberattack from late October. Since then, little information has been released.

“It’s too bad that it happened to Sheboygan,” said resident Marilyn Montemayor, who has been keeping tabs on the incident.

“We’re not surprised by these sorts of invasions of our lives anymore,” said resident Ellen Crow. “It just happens constantly throughout the world.”

On Halloween, the city flagged unauthorized access to its network and opened a forensic investigation.

Officials initially said they "had not discovered evidence that any sensitive personal information has been compromised by this incident," according to a release.

An update from Decemberrevealed that "unauthorized users have named the City of Sheboygan in a post and shared a screenshot displaying a list of file archives."

I followed up with Mayor Ryan Sorenson for more details.

“We can’t share the specifics of the data that may or may not have been interfered with,” he explained. “We’re still going through a lot of the data, and it is an ongoing investigation.”

Resident Ellen Crow agreed to share her thoughts on the attack. She first learned about the incident when I approached her.

“I hope there’s a reason to not be as forthcoming,” she said. “Thank you for letting me know though. I’ll definitely be seeking more information about this.”

Crow is worried about her and her family’s private information being in the wrong hands, but Montemayor isn’t as phased.

“I’m not terribly concerned because, then again, there’s not a thing I can do about it. It is what it is,” she said matter-of-factly.

The city says it has upgraded the network to "reduce risk in the future."

"We want to ensure the public that business is still business as usual here,” Sorenson said.

"I hope that the perpetrators are brought to justice... who knows? I hope it's finished soon... who knows?” Montemayor said. “We keep on keeping on."

The next cybersecurity update is expected in a few weeks.

