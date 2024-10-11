Lending a helping paw: Sheboygan County Humane Society takes in dogs as part of hurricane relief

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — The excitement was palpable at the Sheboygan County Memorial International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Over a dozen dogs flew in from Tennessee amidst hurricane chaos to be picked up by the local Humane Society.

"When we had the opportunity to help out with something like this, it was an all-hands-on-deck situation," Shelter Executive Director David Diaz said.

"It's a relief to have them with us,” dog staff member Patience Theune said. “We know that once they're here with us and the plane lands, they're safe."

Hurricane Helene left 17 people dead, according to a Tennessee Emergency Management Agency release sent out on Oct. 9.

The devastation also left animals displaced or in danger, likely leading to a rise in euthanizations.

After Hurricane Milton, that reality will only worsen.

“You’re watching the news and seeing how devastating it is down there and you’re realizing you can’t really do a whole lot. but here we can help at least the animals,” noted Leah Schroeder, Animal Care Lead.

With the help of other organizations around the country, the Sheboygan Humane Society worked to empty the shelters in Tennessee.

In doing so, the animals closer to the hurricane-damaged areas will take their spots.

"We want to keep those dogs in that area a while so that when the families come up for air, they can go try to find their dog instead of looking in Sheboygan, Wisconsin," Diaz explained.

The 13 dogs were loaded into a few vans and driven to the shelter for medical testing, much-needed walks and bath time.

"Now that they'll be stable here, they can let their characters and personalities come out,” Theune noted.

The dogs could be ready for adoption as early as next week.

"Hopefully the dust will settle quickly for them and they'll just start their life with a new family,” Diaz said.

“Everybody that can help is helping right now. You see that at so many different levels. Whether you’re a megastar who can donate $5 million or you’re somebody who can throw some dog food at your local grocer.”

The Sheboygan shelter is already over maximum capacity for cats — nearly 250. These dogs will further stress its resources.

To donate or stay updated on adoptions, go to adoptsheboygancounty.org.

