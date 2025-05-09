Lakeland University community remembers beloved educator Dr. Ron Haas

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and instead of celebrating, the Lakeland University community is mourning the loss of beloved educator Dr. Ronald Haas.

Dr. Haas, who dedicated 35 years of his life to Lakeland University, left an indelible mark on both students and colleagues.

Brian Frink, a professor of chemistry and physics at Lakeland University, shared his reflections on Dr. Haas' impact, whom he knew as a colleague and friend.

“He inspired you to know you could achieve whatever it was that was ahead of you,” Frink stated. He emphasized how Dr. Haas made everyone feel comfortable while simultaneously encouraging them to step outside their comfort zones.

For Frink, this encouragement translated directly into personal growth: “He made us, me specifically, unafraid of trying something,” he said, highlighting the influence Dr. Haas had on him, particularly in facing challenges like on-camera interviews.

Dr. Haas was considered a pioneer in the fields of mathematics and science, being one of the first advocates for establishing an on-campus computer program. “It was the inception of our computer science program,” Frink noted.

Tragically, Dr. Haas lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on April 29 at the age of 78. Following the announcement of his passing, former students took to Facebook to honor his service to the community.

“I think the longer legacy that Ron will have here is how he was just able to relate to anybody," Frink remarked. “You didn’t see him as this professor in this ivory tower because you could see yourself in him.”

Tony Johannes, a former student of Dr. Haas and a current math teacher at Sheboygan North High School, echoed similar sentiments.

“He’s a major reason why I was able to get through and eventually become a math teacher,” Johannes said.

Johannes, who is now in his 28th year of teaching, described Dr. Haas as a true renaissance man whose interests spanned music, the 60s era, and the outdoors.

The two kept in touch over the years, especially at the Math meets Haas hosted on campus for high schoolers.

He stated, “How we talk about him now and remember everything that he’s done, that’s a tribute to who he was as a professor.”

Frink added: "I wish we were all more like Ron.”

In honor of Dr. Ron Haas, a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. May 24 at the university Chapel.

