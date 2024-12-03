'Kindness and generosity': Sheboygan nonprofits asking for your help this Giving Tuesday

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — With great work in the community comes an even greater bill.

Giving Tuesday — the Tuesday after Thanksgiving — is a day dedicated to handing in donations to local nonprofits and charities.

I spoke with a couple of organizations that rely solely on donations.

The Sheboygan County Food Bank is one of them.

"We're serving close to 7,000 families per month now which is greater than the height of the pandemic," said Executive Director Patrick Boyle. "People are generally giving less and the demand is going up."

The warehouse’s empty shelves spoke for themselves.

The food is divided among several programs including a drive-thru pickup, a cafe and “Food for Thought,” a way to help feed students.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"If you look at the most food insecure groups in the county, it's children,” Boyle noted.

The Food Bank team said non-expired boxed and canned goods are vital, but money donations are better due to the organization’s buying power.

"For every $10, we can buy more food than we would receive if it was donated,” Boyle said. "We don't get any government support, so we really exist all because of the kindness and generosity of donors."

That rings true for Sheboygan Area Pay It Forward as well.

Kathleen LaBonte founded the nonprofit which provides unhoused people with essentials and a warm place to socialize.

"Our growth has been full speed ahead, nonstop from day one,” she said.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Pay It Forward started out as Facebook page in 2020. The group became an official nonprofit just last year.

They serve an average of 45 people a day — 60+ on Sundays.

"We go through sleeping bags like crazy... They're very difficult to keep in stock. As quick as we get them, they're gone," LaBonte said, pointing to the few left.

Backpacks are also a hot commodity.

The group is currently in the process of expanding its real estate to support its various, fast-growing services, including an improved meditation area that’s been 10 months in the making, and a new laundry room.

The whole building layout is getting a facelift.

"All of our funding has been through private donations through the community."

And Pay It Forward needs the money to make it happen.

"Giving Tuesday is key to how we operate."

While it's great to give back to your community, be on alert for charity scams.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is sending out a few reminders:



Get the charity's exact name Press for the organization's specific goals Resist pressure to give on the spot Be wary of heart-wrenching appeals Contribute directly on the charity's website to help ensure the gift is received

For more information on avoiding scams, go to give.org.

