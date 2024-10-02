It takes a village: How Sheboygan's only Venezuelan restaurant came to be

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — On the outskirts of the downtown Sheboygan area, you’ll find Venezuelan restaurant Arepa House.

Co-owner Javier Zavarce runs the kitchen like any other business owner, but the road to this bustling daily routine wasn’t easy.

"I didn't know anything about Sheboygan, even Wisconsin,” he told me at one of his booth tables.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Zavarce moved from Venezuela seven years ago during the worst economic crisis the country has ever seen. He worked manufacturing jobs at first, but he and two of his friends wanted something more — a way to share their culture with the rest of Sheboygan.

So they came up with the idea for Arepa House but weren’t sure where to start. None of the three had any prior business experience in Venezuela or the U.S.

Watch: Bringing Venezuelan culture to Sheboygan.

Restaurant owners share their Venezuelan heritage to the Sheboygan community

“It was a hard part for us…different language, different rules,” Zavarce recalled. “We couldn’t find the right ingredients for our food. It was totally new learning for everybody.”

Luckily, they met Abraham Loya — a pastor as well as the president and founder of Centro Comunitario La Cima.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The group helps integrate Hispanic people into Sheboygan community while guiding them to their highest summit, or “cima” in Spanish.

"I feel like I'm the father of Hispanics here in Sheboygan,” Loya smiled.

The nonprofit supports the community through resource connections.

Focus areas include:



Business consulting

Mentorship

Housing

School and childcare

Legal

Food insecurity

Job placement

Neighborhood clean-up

But Loya says they avoid what they call "toxic help."

"When people are dependent on you or the government or whoever is around,” he explained. “We want to empower, so that's the mission.”

In 2023 alone, Centro Comunitario helped more than 9,000 people in one capacity or another — people like Zavarce.

"I think no, we couldn't do it without that help,” he said, looking around his restaurant that opened in April

Javier Zavarce

"The first two months were crazy, incredible. A lot of people came in to try something different, and everybody left this place happy."

Javier Zavarce

Now, only about half a year in, Zavarce feels empowered with sights already set on big goals: more menu items and future expansion.

“That’s our biggest dream — to tend to more people…and share our culture.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip