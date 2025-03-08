Honoring a local legend: Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, Chorus to perform Peter Tiboris memoriam concert

Maestro Peter Tiboris was many things, according to his daughter Stephanie: a conductor, a director, an entrepreneur, but more than anything, a lover of music.

"Although he built a business and an empire in New York, it was always Sheboygan,” she said.

Stephanie Tiboris

Peter's love for music came early. He was an organist at only 9 years old for St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church.

Tiboris family

He stayed in Wisconsin for college, attending the University of Wisconsin to study music.

For over four decades, he ran MidAmerica Productions, the company he founded. MidAmerica connected artists to some of the biggest stages, including 700 concerts at Carnegie Hall and 1,500 worldwide.

"I don't think it's possible to measure the lives that he's changed and the impact he's had in the classical music world,” Stephanie gleamed. “It's truly a remarkable legacy that my brother and I are very excited to carry on."

MidAmerica Productions

Sadly last September, Peter passed away at the age of 76.

Before his death, he had plans to return to Sheboygan to say thanks for giving him his start in the way he knew best: with music.

The Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra and Chorus are carrying out those plans. The groups will be performing at the Stefanie H. Weill Center in memory of Peter.

"He really wanted to honor his hometown,” said Orchestra Executive Director Jonathan Winkle.

"It's really going to be an emotionally powerful performance for the audience but certainly for the orchestra, the chorus musicians…the family."

The MidAmerica Productions concert is March 16, which Mayor Ryan Sorenson has now proclaimed is Peter Tiboris Day.

MidAmerica Productions

"...In encouraging all citizens to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of this remarkable Sheboygan native to the world of music and all the performing arts,” he announced during Monday's Common Council meeting.

“He would have loved it,” Stephanie smiled. “He would have reveled in it, he would have been honored and overwhelmed and so proud."

The Chorus will also debut at Carnegie Hall in May as a final tribute to the Sheboygan-born maestro.

Sheboygan Symphony Chorus

"He's not able to be here with us,” Winkle remarked. “But I think he'll be here with us in spirit, however."

"Of course we're sad and we miss him terribly but this is a way for us to really move forward,” Stephanie nodded. “He would want the music to continue.”

Find tickets to the March 16 performance at sheboygansymphony.org.

