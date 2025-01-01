SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — Workers are putting on the bells and whistles of Sheboygan’s new Lakeshore Child Advocacy Center (CAC).

But the day it opens its doors will be decided by the community.

CAC needs $500,000 on top of the $2 million it’s already acquired. This last portion will cover the rest of the construction, pay for last-minute expenses, and secure the first three years of operations.

“This center and what we do represents hope,” said Executive Director Amanda Didier. “We serve children and families impacted by abuse, neglect, and family violence.”

The Saukville location has been around just shy of a decade, serving 4,200 kids in Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Washington, and Ozaukee counties.

But Didier explained they needed another base closer to Sheboygan.

For the last four years, they’ve been operating out of two small rooms at the Sheboygan Police Station, but have since outgrown the space.

40 percent of their clients come from Sheboygan County. 20% of those live in the City of Sheboygan.

“Early on, we knew that the need was quite great here,” Didier noted.

It’s a need that Beth Heilman can attest to.

Heilman was a local advocate for domestic and sexual violence. And then it hit close to home.

“We found out that something had happened to one of the kids and it was reported to the police department.” They connected her family with CAC.

“It’s a whole different world when you are the parent. Everything you know, everything you’ve learned kind of goes out the window,” she reflected.”

The CAC provides forensic testing, interviewing, and therapy rooms — an all-inclusive facility that allows victims to share their stories once, rather than countless times to different agencies.

HALF-MILLION NEEDED: Leaders ask for community's help for new Sheboygan Child Advocacy Center

“I always feel like the family leaves having answers, knowing what’s going to happen, and feels comfortable and safe,” Heilman said fondly.

“Families come to see us, sometimes on the worst days of our lives,” added Didier, which is why a facility that supports this great demand is necessary.

To donate to the CAC campaign, head to lakeshorecac.org.

“Children like this have always existed in our communities, and now they’re getting to the kind of services that will help them heal and thrive.”

