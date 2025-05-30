Funding cuts challenge local arts organizations in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Communities with rich arts and theater presences, like Sheboygan, can only thrive with ample funding and donations.

At the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, the recent announcement of lost funding from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is shocking.

The NEA is a government agency that supports artistic projects nationwide.

Recently, due to a shift in priorities, they have paused or withdrawn promised grants to various organizations across the country, including the Arts Center, which has served the community for nearly 60 years.

The organization's team is now tasked with covering the costs of hosting an artist residency, funds that had been previously pledged by the NEA.

“NEA funding has benefited the Sheboygan community for two decades,” remarked Liz Kelsch, the center’s Director of Marketing.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

She noted that past funding, totaling about one million dollars, has been instrumental in creating significant installations like “PEARL.”

This interactive installation, which stands for Prism Emitting Abstracted Radiant Light, invites residents and artists to gather and engage.

“You can go inside at different times of day. The sun refracts light off of it. At night, it’s lit up,” Liz explained.

Another project, MIKE, the Music Integrated Kiosk Environment, serves as a recording studio that can transform into a stage at the City Green space.

“It’s another recognizable piece of public art here in Sheboygan," Kelsch noted.

JMKAC has submitted an appeal to the NEA.

Tricia Roberts, leading the Sheboygan Theater Company, echoed similar sentiments regarding the impact of the funding cuts.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“One place loses its funding, we all start losing our funding. It trickles down.”

Although STC was approved for a grant to initiate a theater support program this year, uncertainty now looms over whether the funds will come through.

“Our budget is not huge, so losing out on that money is a real deficit,” Roberts acknowledged.

Despite these setbacks, Tricia expressed determination to move forward with the programming, even if it means assuming increased financial risk

“I don’t think less theater, less education around theater, and what benefits our community from those classes, is the answer. I think we need more of it.”

Both organizations are committed to keeping their focus on community and artists as they reorganize their budgets. “It’s time to start speaking out and standing up for every place that we believe in,” said Roberts.

Kelsch added, “We want to carry on this legacy."

