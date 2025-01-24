SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Amy Sittman runs City Vintage & Thrift in the front of her building, but she also runs the Free Store in the back.

“It’s an all-donation-based family clothing resource here in Sheboygan,” she explained. “We focus on clothing from newborn up.”

Sittman wanted a way to fill gaps in the community, especially during the cold winter months.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“The other week it was negative 30°,” she scoffed. “And with inflation and rising food costs, it’s a need here in Sheboygan.”

Anyone is welcome and there’s no item limit.

“I know not everyone feels comfortable going into a church so this is a resource outside of that.”

January marks the one-year anniversary of the Free Store.

Watch: Free Store in Sheboygan fills gaps for struggling community members at no charge

How 'The Free Store' helps those most in need in Sheboygan

Sittman estimates that she and her volunteers have helped between 100 and 300 people each month.

In the warmer season, “There’s been a line out the door at times for the first three-and-a-half hours.”

Maggie Hernandez with neighboring business Paradigm Coffee and Music sent me an email earlier this week, urging me to highlight the Free Store to spread awareness.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“I really admire and respect the work that you do to uplift the Sheboygan community,” she said.

“Those frightening temperatures had me thinking…we need as many people as possible to know about the Free Store. But given that it is a free store, it doesn’t mean it’s free to operate.”

The Paradigm group recently held a masquerade-themed fundraiser for the Free Store, raising $3,500.

JORDAN M LOMIBAO

“So it was a really good turnout for the Sheboygan community,” said Hernandez.

“That’s rent and utilities that’s going to keep the Free Store going for months to come,” Sittman added

Right now, she needs a restock of kids' winter jackets, but all donations are welcome. Drop them off at 1131 N. 8th Street.

Community members can head to the Free Store at its next monthly opening on January 28.

To schedule a separate pick-up appointment call 920-917-0509.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a good problem,” Sittman said. “I feel so blessed to be a part of this community."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip