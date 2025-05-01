Family's personal experience inspires creation of Sheboygan County dementia village

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. — An inspiring initiative is taking shape in Sheboygan County, in hopes of shifting the way people think about dementia care.

The Livasu Village, headed by Dementia Innovations, aims to create a dementia-friendly community designed to support individuals living with cognitive disorders.

It's the first of its kind in the country.

The initiative is deeply personal for Jim Holmes, whose wife, Patti, passed away at 74 from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

"Amazing mom, incredible grandma and incredible life, right?" his daughter Amy asked. "Yeah," Jim tearfully nodded.

The family said many described Patti as the "Energizer bunny," always on the move and making sure her loved ones were happy.

But when she entered her early 60s, her personality started to shift. Patti lost interest in art and struggled to pack a suitcase.

“This disease takes and takes and takes so much from a person," Amy said.

Despite the challenges, they cherished every moment spent together until the very end.

Stories like the Holmes' inspired the Livasu Village.

"Free to do whatever they want," Jim noted. "And that's what Livasu is—living as usual."

The project, based on a Dutch community, will consist of 124 individually-owned homes where patients and their families can live together in a supportive environment.

"Really foster their abilities, rather than creating disabilities," explained co-founder Mary Pitsch.

The plan incorporates versatile amenities that include a restaurant, gym, grocery store, and spa, all of which will be open to the public.

Pitsch emphasized the project’s vision of inclusivity, stating, “By bringing the greater community into Livasu, it says, 'This is part of life.'”

In the aftermath of Patti’s passing, Jim created a bucket list.

Item number 13 on that list read, “I would like to start a dementia village in Wisconsin.”

Now, what once was a dream is becoming a reality. He's helping oversee the project as a board member.

Amy is the lead advisory architect.

"It's definitely a project of passion," she said. "To honor mom in this way is incredible."

The Dementia Innovations capital campaign is ongoing. The nonprofit needs as much funding as possible to continue moving through the phases of the project.

For more information or to donate, visit dementiainnovations.org.

