Gibbsville Cheese, has been a beloved business in the surrounding Sheboygan Falls community since 1933. It is fully owned and operated by the Van Tatenhov family, now in its fourth generation.

Gibbsville Cheese

The business has kept a loyal customer following, which co-owner Mary Jo Van Tatenhov said is a favorite part of the job.

"We enjoy that interacting with them and hearing from them," she smiled.

The business is currently facing a challenge as it sees a decrease in customer visits.

Van Tatenhov noted that sales have declined in recent weeks, which she attributes to ongoing road construction affecting access to the shop.

The construction project on Highway 32, which runs from Sheboygan Falls to Cedar Grove, began at the end of March and has left customers unsure about how to reach the cheese shop.

WI Department of Transportation

"They can’t come from Cedar Grove; they can’t come from Oostburg; they can't come from V," Van Tatenhov explained, pointing out the impact on customer access. "We're just a little company, and we notice in our sales room that it has gone down."

The situation is further complicated by the need to transport supplies and products.

WATCH: Family-owned Sheboygan cheese company experiences decrease in foot traffic due to ongoing road construction

Hwy 32 closure impacts Sheboygan businesses

Gibbsville Cheese has approximately 45 semi-trucks transporting hundreds of tons of goods a week.

Compounding the issue is an aging bridge that vehicles must cross to access the shop, which can only support vehicles weighing less than 30 tons.

Van Tatenhov noted that the bridge is showing significant wear and is in desperate need of repair.

The construction is expected to last through October, although delays could extend the timeline.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"It’s frustrating. Not a whole lot we can do," Van Tatenhov stated regarding the current situation.

To assist customers during this period, Van Tatenhov encourages anyone uncertain about how to get to the shop to call for directions.

Despite the challenges posed by the construction, she said she is remaining hopeful for continued patronage from the community, stating, "Just because there's construction…please come!"

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip