Ducktona 500 is cancelled - Sheboygan Falls natives weigh in on iconic event

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wisc. — Every step taken in Sheboygan Falls' River Park this week has been in a puddle, in mud or in soggy grass.

It's flooded three times in the last month with aftermath including broken branches, makeshift bird baths, and a riverbank so high it brushes the ends of trees.

That's exactly why the city's chamber decided to call off what would have been the 36th Ducktona 500 event.

"It was very very difficult to cancel," tearfully said Tammy Meyer, executive director of the chamber. "Because I know the community enjoys it so much and we give back to the community that way."

Other than the pandemic, this is the only time Ducktona hasn't happened in its nearly 40-year run.

The event features:



Car show

Food trucks

Kid's Zone

Petting Zoo

Live music

Most notable is the duck race, where 4,500 plastic ducks are dumped into the Sheboygan River. The duck that crosses the bridge first — wins.

The spectacle draws crowds of between 5,000 and 8,000.

"Which for us as a community of 8,200 people is a lot," Meyer said.

"It's just the enthusiasm of this little town filling up that little park," said Ducktona regular Pat Holt, who's lived in Sheboygan Falls about as long as the event has been around.

Ducktona holds a special place in the Meyer family though. Pat said her daughter Natasha met her now-husband at the festival years ago. Now, Natasha and her children help at the event stands.

"People use [Ducktona] as reuniting with friends and family," Meyer explained. "It's such an icon that's been around for so long that many people grow up with it."

The annual event is the Sheboygan Falls Chamber's biggest fundraiser of the year. With the money, the board helps beautify the community and supports local businesses.

Meyer said they're going to have to cut back on some of that until next year.

"We'll feel it but we're not going to show we feel it," she noted. "Because we are here to support our community and we will do what we need to do to that."

The chamber is still doing a raffle drawing with four cash prizes ranging from $100 to $1,000.

They're selling tickets at the office, 504 Broadway Street, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Holt already has his stack ready.

"I hope they sell out," he said. "I mean, it lowers my chances but that's more money for Main Street and that's what it's all about."

