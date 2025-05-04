Driven by love: Sheboygan-Manitowoc convoy shines light on mental health awareness

OOSTBURG, Wis. — On Saturday, a convoy of over 200 vehicles made its way through Oostburg, carrying powerful messages like “You matter” and “It's ok to not be ok.”

The event was a tribute to the memory of Nicole Warner, a vibrant young woman whose life was cut short by suicide at just 19 years old.

Warner family

“She was a pretty great person, we would hang out all the time," her brother, Seth, said. The two were extremely close, just less than a year apart.

Warner family

Warner family

Nicole was known for her outgoing personality and had a lot of friends. She was particularly passionate about 4-H and her horse, Georgia.

Warner family

However, behind her cheerful exterior, Nicole was “fighting demons,” as their mother, Deenice, described.

“Now it’s five years later and her friends are having babies, they’re getting married, getting apartments. And what would she be doing today?" Deenice said, wiping tears from her cheeks.

The heartbreak for the Warner family didn’t stop there.

Warner family

“The very next day, my dad had left some flowers for my daughter out where she passed, and on his way home, he was killed in an auto accident."

Warner family Nicole Warner's grandfather holds her as a baby

In the wake of these tragedies, the Warner family sought a way to channel their grief into something positive.

“Everyone always said it’ll be normal in a while, but it’s never normal,” Seth stated. “Seeing three people at home when it used to be four is weird.”

The convoy was a step toward raising awareness about mental health. Now in its fifth year, 2025 was the biggest turnout to date.

As the participants drove through town, Seth led the pack on a motorcycle dedicated to Nicole.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“I wrapped it in suicide awareness colors, which is the purple and the light blue stripe,” Seth said, pointing to the custom bike.

“From there, I did also put her name on the front and her birth and death date on the back.”

Check out: Driven by love: Sheboygan-Manitowoc convoy shines light on mental illness

Driven by love: Sheboygan-Manitowoc convoy shines light on mental health awareness

Once the trek concluded at the Manitowoc Expo, community members gathered to fundraise with raffles, food trucks and an all-wheel show.

First-timers Zach and Nicole Hall, who were also impacted by suicide, expressed their gratitude for the event. “This is my suicide awareness shirt. I’m actually running an ultra-marathon in honor of my uncle,” Zach explained.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“It’s just great to see the community involvement and how many people came out for it," his wife added.

Nicole's friend Nathan Hassler drove his newly-owned semi in the convoy.

"I figured it's the first year with it on the road, driving it for myself so I figured I'd bring it out, spend some money and show some support," he said

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Hassler brought his partner Taylor and 8-month-old daughter, and says he's hoping these messages of love and support will tame the tough world we live in — for her sake.

"Everybody has a voice and they need to use it, and if there are things going on, let people know. Somebody will listen."

This year’s event proceeds will go to Plymouth-based nonprofit Mental Health America Lakeshore to utilize in local schools.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“Letting people know that they’re not alone in the world, and that they can have help," Seth nodded. "There are plenty of people out here for everyone to talk to. If they need a friend, there’s someone,” one participant emphasized.

“See if we can try to save one person," Deenice said. "That’s worth it to me.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip