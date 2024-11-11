City of Sheboygan investigates cyberattack and demand for ransom

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The City of Sheboygan isolated its network and called on law enforcement to investigate a cyberattack with ransom demands.

Three days ago, the city was made aware of "a potential issue" with their network, according to an initial release. Sunday, they provided an update that stated the investigation found a breach by someone outside the government and that they had received a request for ransom.

According to the city, there is no evidence sensitive personal information was compromised.

In the latest release, the city stated it remains committed to upholding our standards of trust and security and will provide updates.

The city said phone lines remain open for residents who need assistance or access to city services. Please call the main city line at 920-459-4000.

The City Administrator’s Assistant, Marie Foss can be contacted for more information at 920-459-3287 or marie.foss@sheboyganwi.gov.

