Christmas tree prices plateaued in southern WI this year, but Sheboygan Co. differs — here’s how

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — As if on cue, snow flurries set the scene at Dave’s Christmas Trees Wednesday afternoon — “Christmas magic” one customer noted.

A beautiful sight, but in years past it’s been overshadowed by the growing price of real trees.

In 2024, the price plateaued in the southern part of the state. But it looks a little different in Sheboygan and other northern counties.

It was a steady day at Dave’s, but “The weekends have been monstrous,” said lot helper Francis Salm.

“We’ve got little ones from $20 to $75 and the business has been very good.”

Loyal customer Stephanie Goetz works at the nearby senior center. She comes to the lot each year to buy a tree for her residents.

“They’re friendly,” Goetz said. “We like to do local and it doesn’t get more local than across the street.”

For her, the prices are a plus.

The Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association said an 8-foot Christmas tree is around $100 in southern Wisconsin, but further north, that price drops due to shipping.

Christmas tree prices plateaued in southern WI this year, but Sheboygan Co. differs

The further north, the closer to the farms.

That’s true for Sheboygan’s Six Corners lot owner Brad Asselin.

“I raised my prices a little bit this year just because fuel went up to get them and shipping costs, advertising,” he explained “ But not much. I try to keep it just at a margin.”

That trend worked out perfectly for another Dave’s customer, Kristina Lombardo who was with her son Blake.

“I’m an artificial girl originally, but for some reason this year I told my husband I wanted a real Christmas Tree,” she smiled.

So for the first time in a while, they’ll enjoy the smell of fresh pine in their home.

As Salm was carrying their tree away, Kristina yelped, “I’m so excited!”

