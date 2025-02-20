Building confidence one grocery run at a time: New program fills food insecurity gaps for Sheboyganites

SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. — John Chopich suffered a stroke years ago, and even though he’s made a remarkable recovery, he still doesn’t feel comfortable getting behind the wheel.

“Because my timing is probably not like it used to be,” he explained.

Instead, Chopich has opted to be picked up for important errands.

“Someone takes me shopping, I really enjoy it.”

It’s all thanks to the Sheboygan County Connect Program run by the Aging and Disability Resource Center, or ADRC.

The program provides rides to seniors, veterans and people with disabilities, specifically for food runs.

The main goal is to fill gaps in food insecurity for these more vulnerable populations who may live in rural areas.

“Hopefully they stay in their home,” remarked ADRC’s Elder Services Supervisor Dillon Shiff. “Hopefully they don’t have to leave and go into assisted living or a nursing home.”

Riders must be able to carry their bags and get themselves in and out of the vehicle.

A one-way ride costs $3 to $7, based on travel distance.

“It helps me when my family, friends, or neighbors can’t take me,” Chopich said. “And the people that drive me are just fantastic people to get to know.”

He’s talking about drivers like Allen Nohl, a long-time volunteer with ADRC.

“My favorite part is knowing that I’m helping somebody,” Nohl said.

He said his yearning to help ADRC was rooted in caring for his elderly mother.

“She has Alzheimer’s, so they were able to get me people to help her, so that’s somewhat my payback for what they did,” Nohl said, tearing up.

Grocery shopping is a small routine but an important one.

Shiff said it’s more than just purchasing food: “Keeping them connected, keeping them engaged.”

“It gives me confidence I can do things on my own yet, even though I don’t drive anymore,” Chopich said.

ADRC plans to hard-launch the program in March, but the service is still available to community members.

To schedule a ride, call 920-467-4100 at least two days ahead.

“I’m hoping that the day comes that we get so many people who want to do this that we almost have to turn them away,” Nohl said. “But we will find a way to make it work.”

For more Sheboygan County transportation services, visit sheboygancounty.com.

