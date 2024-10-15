Watch Now
Absentee Voting to be held for residents at Pine Haven Christian Communities today

Special voting deputies appointed by the City of Sheboygan Falls will administer absentee voting for residents of Pine Haven Christian Communities today and Wednesday.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wisc. — Special voting deputies appointed by the City of Sheboygan Falls will administer absentee voting for residents of Pine Haven Christian Communities today and Wednesday.

The absentee voting schedule at each facility is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

  • Haven Drive Campus, 10 a.m.
  • Giddings Avenue Campus, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024

  • Giddings Avenue Campus, 10 a.m.
  • Haven Drive Campus, 1 p.m.

Any qualified elector who cannot or does not wish to appear at the polling place on Election Day may request an absentee ballot.
To be eligible, electors must be U.S. citizens who will be at least 18 years old on Election Day and have resided in the ward or municipality where they wish to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. Electors must also be registered to receive an absentee ballot.

Family members of residents may be present during voting.

For questions, contact the City Clerk’s office.

