A single-engine plane crashed near Sheboygan airport

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A single-engine plane with three people inside made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in a field near the Sheboygan airport.

Around 2:10 p.m. the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center got a call reporting a plane was going down in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.

The three people inside the plane were not injured in the landing, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

Several public safety agencies responded to the incident with SCSO, including fire departments from the Town of Sheboygan Falls, the Johnsonville Fire Department, the Town of Falls Jaws, first responders, the Federal Aviation Administration and Orange Cross Ambulance.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip